MELBOURNE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Miner Alcoa said industrial action at its Western Australian operations had cut 15,000 tonnes of alumina output in August, and that it would continue to monitor the situation.

A strike at Alcoa’s alumina refineries and bauxite mines in the state has been going on for more than four weeks. Alcoa produces around 9 million tonnes of alumina each year. (Reporting by Melanie Burton Editing by Joseph Radford)