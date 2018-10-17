FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 8:26 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Aluminum producer Alcoa posts quarterly loss on pension charge

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Top U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Corp reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year earlier, largely due to a charge related to the transfer of its pension liabilities.

Net loss attributable to Alcoa was $41 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $113 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results include a charge of $160 million mainly due to a non-cash charge from the transfer of its U.S. pension and postemployment benefits (OPEB) obligations.

Revenue rose 14.4 percent to $3.39 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

