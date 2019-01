Jan 16 (Reuters) - No. 1 U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Corp on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by its bauxite and alumina segments.

Net income attributable to Alcoa was $43 million, or 23 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $196 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.4 percent to $3.34 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)