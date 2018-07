July 18 (Reuters) - Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp said on Wednesday it cut its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for 2018, citing U.S tariffs on imported aluminum.

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion, compared with its previous range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)