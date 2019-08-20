Healthcare
Eye care company Alcon's Q2 net sales rise 2%

ZURICH, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Swiss-listed eye care company Alcon on Tuesday said second-quarter net sales increased 2%, driven by growth in its surgical and vision care segments.

The company reported net loss of $390 million, or 80 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with a net income of $15 million, or 3 cents per share in the previous year.

Net sales were $1.86 billion, compared with the $1.87 billion forecast in a Refinitiv poll. (Reporting by John Miller in Zurich and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

