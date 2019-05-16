Healthcare
May 16, 2019 / 4:56 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Spun-off Alcon gives first full-year guidance as it posts flat sales

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - Swiss-listed eye care company Alcon on Thursday gave its first full-year outlook for 2019 as a standalone company, saying it expected 3 to 5% net sales growth if exchange rates remained constant, with a 17 to 18% core margin.

Sales in the first quarter were flat at $1.8 billion when compared with the previous year, but up 4% on a constant currency basis.

Alcon posted an operating loss of $48 million, blaming this on spin-off costs, software implementation and research and development expenses.

Alcon, which through its spin-off from Novartis and initial public offering in April became a company valued at $30 billion in market capitalisation, wrestled with flagging sales as a unit of the Swiss pharma giant. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below