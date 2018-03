ABU DHABI, March 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Aldar Properties approved on Wednesday to increase foreign ownership of the Abu Dhabi-listed developer to 49 percent from 40 percent, said a source familiar with the matter.

Aldar got approval from shareholders to raise the limit at its annual general meeting, the source said. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Saeed Azhar)