DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties reported a 2% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit made 484 million dirhams ($132 million) in the three months to June 30 compared to 476 million dirhams a year earlier.

Revenue increased by 21% to 2 billion dirhams, it said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)