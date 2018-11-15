UAE's Aldar Properties Q3 profit falls 30 pct

ABU DHABI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, the largest property developer in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday reported a 30 percent fall in third-quarter profit.
The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit made a net profit attributable to owners of 421 million dirhams ($114.7 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, its financial results showed.
That compared with a net profit attributable to owners of 598 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier.
$1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu