UAE's Aldar Properties Q3 profit falls 30 pct

ABU DHABI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, the largest property developer in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday reported a 30 percent fall in third-quarter profit.

The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit made a net profit attributable to owners of 421 million dirhams ($114.7 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, its financial results showed.

That compared with a net profit attributable to owners of 598 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier.