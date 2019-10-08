Financials
October 8, 2019 / 7:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi's Aldar hires banks for dollar sukuk

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Aldar Investment Properties, a fully owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s largest developer Aldar Properties, has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a planned issue of U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document issued by one of the banks showed.

Aldar, 37.3% indirectly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, has mandated a group of banks including Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered to lead the potential deal.

Subject to market conditions, it is planning to sell a sukuk with a 10-year maturity and of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million, the document said.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below