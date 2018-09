DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Aldar Investment Properties, a fully owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s largest developer Aldar Properties, is set to raise $500 million in seven-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, according to a bank document reviewed by Reuters.

The company is offering investors 170 basis points over mid-swaps for the notes, which will price later on Monday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Adrian Croft)