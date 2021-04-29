Prosecutors charge Chicago alderman and attorney over false statements, tax returns

Federal prosecutors in Chicago on Thursday charged an alderman and attorney who is the nephew of legendary mayor Richard Daley with making false statements about $219,000 in loans he received from a now-shuttered bank and filing false tax returns.

The indictment alleges that Patrick Daley Thompson received $219,000 in loans and other unsecured payments from Washington Federal Bank for Savings between November 2011 and January 2014, but only made one payment on the loans.

