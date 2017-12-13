FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lender Aldermore appoints Pat Butler as chairman after takeover deal
December 13, 2017

Lender Aldermore appoints Pat Butler as chairman after takeover deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - British bank Aldermore Group, which has agreed to be taken over by South African lender FirstRand, said on Wednesday it had appointed Pat Butler as chairman starting from Jan. 1.

Butler, who will take over once the FirstRand deal is completed, was a partner at The Resolution Group, which conducts investment and restructuring activities in financial services, Aldermore said.

Aldermore is one of a group of so-called challenger banks that emerged after the financial crisis to fill a gap in small business lending and capitalise on problems at bigger lenders such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds.

Butler is currently an independent non-executive director of Bank of Ireland Group Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and insurance company Ardonagh Group. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

