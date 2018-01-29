MOVES-UK's Aldermore names business development head

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group named Nick Dudley head of business development for dealer services, a newly created role within the British bank’s business finance division.

Dudley will be responsible for partnership accounts across industries, with focus on transportation and construction, Aldermore said.

Dudley, who has over 25 years of experience in the asset finance industry, has held a number of senior positions with companies including Hitachi, ING, GE Capital and Close Brothers.

He will be based at the bank’s Reading office and will report to head of manufacturer and dealer services Stewart Good. (Reporting by John Benny)