Oct 31 (Reuters) - British lender Aldermore Group Plc on Wednesday named Mick Barber and Eamonn Pearson as wholesale business development managers.

Barber, who joins Alermore from Pan European Asset Company, will oversee block discounting and wholesale activities, while Pearson, who previously worked with Investec, will be responsible for block bridging. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)