Aldi UK to return full value of business rates relief

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The British arm of German-owned discount supermarket Aldi said on Thursday it will return the full value of the business rates relief it has received during the pandemic.

It said over 100 million pounds ($134 million) will be paid back to the UK government and the devolved administrations.

Aldi’s move follows that of Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s. ($1 = 0.7466 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)