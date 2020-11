LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Aldi UK, the British arm of the German supermarket discounter, will extend its trial of a click and collect grocery service by up to an additional 200 stores by Christmas, it said on Monday.

Aldi launched its trial from a single store in central England in September, before extending it to cover 18 stores last month. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)