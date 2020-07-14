Aldi UK doubles size of home delivery trial with Deliveroo

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Aldi UK, the British arm of the German supermarket discounter, said on Tuesday it has doubled the size of its groceries home delivery trial with Deliveroo to 20 stores.

Britain’s fifth-largest supermarket group launched an eight-store trial in central England in May and extended it to a branch in Camden, central London, in June.

The trial has now been extended to another 11 stores, including five more in London and launches in Manchester and Cambridge. Customers can choose from around 200 Aldi items and have them delivered in as little as 30 minutes.

Aldi, which trades from 880 stores and has an 8% UK grocery market share, has previously restricted online sales to wine and its “Specialbuys” range of non-food items such as electrical goods and garden tools. However, in April it started selling online food parcels to help self-isolating and vulnerable customers during the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison)