Aldi UK partners Deliveroo for home delivery

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Aldi UK, the British arm of the German supermarket discounter, said it would trial grocery home delivery for the first time in partnership with Deliveroo.

From Monday, the supermarket will offer a rapid delivery service from a store in Nottingham, central England, before extending the trial to a further seven stores across the East Midlands in June.

If successful, the service could roll out to further Aldi stores by the end of 2020, it said. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)