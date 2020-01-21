Aldi UK to hike pay and recruit 3,800 more workers

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket Aldi will recruit more than 3,800 store level positions this year and increase pay as part of its drive to hire the best staff for its expansion across the country.

Britain’s fifth-largest supermarket said its minimum hourly rate would rise on Feb. 1 to 9.40 pounds from a previous 9.10 pounds, while the rate for workers inside the M25 road which circles London will rise to 10.90 pounds from 10.55 pounds.

Aldi, which currently trades from 874 stores, said it remains on track to achieve its long-term target of 1,200 UK stores by 2025. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)