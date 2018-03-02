FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Market News
March 2, 2018 / 9:43 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Aldi UK & Ireland boss promoted to German parent's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The boss of the British and Irish arm of German discounter Aldi, Matthew Barnes, has been promoted to the coordination board of parent company Aldi South Group, the firm said on Friday.

It said Barnes will take up his new role on April 15, overseeing the UK, Ireland and the United States markets.

He will be replaced as UK & Ireland CEO by Giles Hurley, a 20-year veteran of the retailer, on May 1.

Barnes has been UK & Ireland CEO since April 2015 and for the five years prior to that was joint managing director.

He has presided over a period of phenomenal growth for Aldi as the firm has won market share from Britain’s big four grocers - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons.

Aldi is now Britain’s fifth biggest grocer, with a market share of 6.9 percent, according to researcher Kantar Worldpanel. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.