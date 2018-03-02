UPDATE 1-Aldi UK & Ireland boss promoted to German parent's board

(Adds detail)

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The boss of the British and Irish arm of German discounter Aldi, Matthew Barnes, has been promoted to the coordination board of parent company Aldi South Group, the firm said on Friday.

It said Barnes will take up his new role on April 15, overseeing the UK, Ireland and the United States markets.

He will be replaced as UK & Ireland CEO by Giles Hurley, a 20-year veteran of the retailer, on May 1.

Barnes has been UK & Ireland CEO since April 2015 and for the five years prior to that was joint managing director.

He has presided over a period of phenomenal growth for Aldi as the firm has won market share from Britain’s big four grocers - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons.

Aldi is now Britain’s fifth biggest grocer, with a market share of 6.9 percent, according to researcher Kantar Worldpanel. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)