Aldi UK says December sales almost 1 bln stg

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Aldi UK, the British arm of the German discount supermarket, said on Monday its sales increased to almost 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) in December, driven by demand for premium ranges.

The firm, the UK’s fifth biggest grocery chain, said the week commencing Dec. 17 was its busiest-ever, delivering 10 percent sales growth.

Aldi said it opened over 65 new stores during 2018, increasing its total estate to 827. It said it remains on course to achieve its long-term target of 1,200 UK stores by the end of 2025. ($1 = 0.7847 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)