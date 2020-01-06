Aldi UK sales rise 7.9% in Christmas period

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Aldi UK, the British arm of the German discount supermarket, said on Monday its total sales rose 7.9% in the four weeks to Dec. 24 year-on-year, driven by strong growth in beers, wines and spirits as well as its premium ranges.

The firm, the UK’s fifth biggest grocery chain with a market share of 8%, said sales over the four weeks topped 1 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) for the first time.

Aldi, which currently trades from 874 stores, said it remains on track to achieve its long-term target of 1,200 stores by 2025. ($1 = 0.7644 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)