Aldi UK's December sales up over 15 pct

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Aldi UK, the British arm of the German discount supermarket, said on Thursday its sales rose over 15 percent in December year-on-year, boosted by sales of its premium ranges.

The firm said its Christmas performance pushed total sales in the UK and Ireland during 2017 beyond the 10 billion pound ($13.5 billion) barrier for the first time.

Aldi, along with rival German discounter Lidl, has been winning UK market share from Britain’s big four grocers - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury‘s, Asda and Morrisons. ($1 = 0.7399 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)