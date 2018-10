LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket Aldi plans to have 1,200 stores by the end of 2025, up from 775 stores currently, Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK & Ireland, told reporters on Monday.

Aldi UK’s previous stated target was over 1,000 by 2022.

Hurley was speaking after Aldi UK reported its first rise in annual operating profit for four years. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Alistair Smout)