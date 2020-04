(The alert on NWF Group providing 2021 outlook is wrong and has been withdrawn. At this point, the company is not providing guidance for the year ending May 31, 2021. For correct alerts on NWF’s trading and COVID-19 update, click )

April 29 (Reuters) - STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[06:06:38] (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)