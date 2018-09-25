South Africa's Alexander Forbes Group terminates CEO Darfoor

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Financial services company Alexander Forbes Group Holdings said on Tuesday it terminated the employment of its Group Chief Executive Andrew Darfoor with immediate effect, citing “a loss of confidence and trust”.

The company did not elaborate on the comments.

Darfoor was appointed to the post in August 2016.

The South African company named independent non-executive director M Ramplin as interim group chief executive.

“The board is prioritising the search for a new group chief executive and is confident that an appointment will be made imminently,” it said.

Earlier this month, the company said that about 15 percent of votes at its annual general meeting had been cast against the election of Darfoor as a member of the group social, ethics and transformation committee. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)