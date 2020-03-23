Financials
March 23, 2020 / 5:28 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

S.Africa's Alexander Forbes cancels $56 mln plan to buy out shareholder

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 23 (Reuters) - South African financial services group Alexander Forbes said on Monday a deal to purchase 200.8 million of its own shares from shareholder Mercer Africa for just over 1 billion rand ($56.36 million) was cancelled due to the impact of coronavirus on markets.

Investment company African Rainbow Capital (ARC) will still acquire 193 million Alexander Forbes shares from Mercer for a similar price, increasing its shareholding to 33.9%, as planned. ($1 = 17.7426 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

