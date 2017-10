Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it would lay off about 20 percent of its global workforce in an effort to cut spending.

The company had about 3,100 full-time employees worldwide as of the end of last year.

Alexion also said it would relocate its headquarters to Boston from New Haven, Connecticut by mid-2018.