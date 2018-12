Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc's blood disorder drug Ultomiris, the pharma regulator's website showed here on Friday.

The drug aims to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare, acquired, life-threatening disorder in which red blood cells divide prematurely. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)