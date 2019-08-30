Hot Stocks
Patent court to review Alexion's Soliris patents on Amgen challenge - filings

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. patent office will review three patents on Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s drug Soliris, after rival Amgen Inc filed a petition challenging them, court filings showed on Friday.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board, a court run by the U.S. patent office, said it was instituting an inter-party review on the patents.

Soliris is approved for two rare blood disorders, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, and brought in sales of $980.8 million for Alexion in the quarter ended June 30. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

