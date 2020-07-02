Alexion pays $21 mln resolving charges of breaking U.S. foreign corruption law -SEC

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay $21 million to resolve U.S. charges that it violated a major anti-corruption law when two of its subsidiaries paid Turkish and Russian officials for favorable treatment of its Soliris drug, the top securities regulator said on Thursday.

The drugmaker did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings that its weak internal controls failed to detect or prevent payments that the subsidiaries made to foreign officials. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)