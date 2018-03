March 15 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug, ALXN1210, met the main goal in a late-stage study in patients with a rare blood disorder.

The drug, ALXN1210, was being tested against the company’s flagship drug Soliris. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)