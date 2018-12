MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Alfa-Bank on Tuesday denied reports that it might be sold and said that there had been no talks to organise a possible sale of the lender, RIA news agency reported.

The Financial Times cited sources on Tuesday as saying that Alfa-Bank’s owners had approached rivals, including VTB and Unicredit to discuss a possible sale. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Writing by Tom Balmforth, Editing by Louise Heavens)