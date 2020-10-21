UPDATE 2-Mexico's Alfa triples third quarter profits in sharp recovery

(Adds more details from Newpek sale)

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit more than tripled from a year before, marking a rebound after a second-quarter loss as the construction and automotive industries began to bounce back from the economic hit of the coronavirus crisis.

“Our operating result posted a V-shaped recovery,” said Alvaro Fernandez, the chief executive of Alfa, which includes telecommunications, food, energy and automotive divisions.

The company’s Alpek unit, which produces plastics and chemicals, particularly benefited from increased demand that drove volumes to record levels, Alfa said in a statement.

The food services unit, Sigma, showed the strongest growth, increasing its revenue by 10% compared to the third quarter last year.

The company’s overall revenue in the July to September period was 67.57 billion pesos ($3.1 billion), up 3.7% from the year earlier period. Part of its earnings derived from the 1.3 billion peso sale of the Texas assets of its Newpek energy unit in August, including wells and leases in the Eagle Ford and Edwards shales.

It recorded net profit of 3.77 billion pesos ($170.5 million), compared with 1.17 billion pesos in the third quarter a year before.

In July, Alfa announced it was spinning off its shares in auto parts business Nemak, sending shares surging to a six-month high.