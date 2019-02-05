Alfa Laval quarterly order intake falls short of consensus

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Alfa Laval reported quarterly order intake below market forecasts due to lower than expected bookings for its marine scrubbers, but it forecast demand for the current quarter would be somewhat higher than the fourth quarter.

The maker of machinery such as heat exchangers, separators and ballast water treatment equipment said orders grew 13 percent to 11.56 billion in the fourth quarter, missing the 11.94 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Alfa’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) jumped to 1.79 billion Swedish crowns ($196.54 million) from 1.61 billion a year ago, but trailed the 1.98 billion forecast. ($1 = 9.1074 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)