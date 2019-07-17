Weaker ship scrubber demand hits Alfa Laval's Q2 intake

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval reported on Wednesday a fall in quarterly order intake, hit by weaker than expected demand for ship exhaust cleaners, sending its shares sharply lower.

The maker of machinery such as heat exchangers, separators and ballast water treatment equipment said order intake decreased by 20% during the second quarter to 10.0 billion crowns ($1.07 billion).

Its shares extended their losses after the news and were down 3.7 percent at 197.50 crowns at 1008 GMT. ($1 = 9.3817 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Esha Vaish, editing by Anna Ringstrom)