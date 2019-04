MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican conglomerate Alfa fell more than 3 percent in early trading on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday afternoon posted a steep drop in first quarter net profit.

The company, which operates in the food packaging, car parts, petrochemicals and energy industries, reported profit in the January-March period of 1.26 billion pesos ($65 million), down from 3.55 billion pesos a year earlier. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)