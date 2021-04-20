Mexico's Alfa reports 10% net profit fall for Q1 2021

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa, one of the country’s largest companies, reported on Tuesday a 10% fall in net profits to 3.13 billion pesos ($153 million) for the first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter last year.

Total revenues at Monterrey-based Alfa, which groups together food, energy and telecommunications companies, totaled more than 68.92 billion pesos ($3.38 billion) during the same period.

Revenues between January and March were up 6.3%, when compared to the same three months a year earlier. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Abraham Gonzalez Editing by Chris Reese)