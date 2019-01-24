Financials
January 24, 2019 / 1:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Alfa Bank to hold London Eurobond roadshow on Jan 28

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Alfa Bank plans to start meeting investors in London on Jan 28 to test their appetite for a possible rouble-denominated Eurobond, Russia’s largest private lender said on Thursday.

Investor meetings will be arranged by JP Morgan and Alfa Bank itself while the decision on whether to issue the Eurobond - possibly as early as next week - will depend on market conditions, the bank said.

Last year Alfa Bank issued rouble-denominated Eurobonds worth 20 billion roubles ($303.35 million).

$1 = 65.9300 roubles Writing by Tatiana Voronova; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jason Neely

