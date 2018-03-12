Netherlands' Alfen valued at 225-300 mln euros in IPO

AMSTERDAM, March 12 (Reuters) - Dutch energy storage firm Alfen Beheer BV said on Monday shares are indicatively priced at 11.25-15.00 euros in its initial public offering of shares, valuing the company at 225-300 million euros ($278-370 million).

Alfen, which designs and sells energy storage systems, smart grids and electrical car charging equipment, said owner Infestos will sell a 48.88 percent stake in the secondary offering, to receive roughly 130 million euros. ($1 = 0.8108 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)