FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
March 12, 2018 / 8:24 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Netherlands' Alfen valued at 225-300 mln euros in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 12 (Reuters) - Dutch energy storage firm Alfen Beheer BV said on Monday shares are indicatively priced at 11.25-15.00 euros in its initial public offering of shares, valuing the company at 225-300 million euros ($278-370 million).

Alfen, which designs and sells energy storage systems, smart grids and electrical car charging equipment, said owner Infestos will sell a 48.88 percent stake in the secondary offering, to receive roughly 130 million euros. ($1 = 0.8108 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.