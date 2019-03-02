Energy
March 2, 2019 / 3:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Algeria's Bouteflika names director for his campaign to seek a fifth presidential term

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 2 (Reuters) - Algeria’s president Abdelaziz Bouteflika named Abdelghani Zaalane as the new director of his campaign for a fifth term, state press agency APS said on Saturday.

The decision comes a day after tens of thousands of Algerians protested against another term in office for Bouteflika, 81, who is in Switzerland for “periodic medical checks”.

Opponents say the president, who suffered a stroke in 2013 and has been seen in public only a few times since, is no longer fit for the job. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali and Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

