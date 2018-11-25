Energy revenues cut Algeria trade deficit in Jan-Oct - customs

ALGIERS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Algeria’s energy earnings rose 18.21 percent in the first 10 months of this year from the same period in 2017, pushing down the trade deficit by 58.65 percent, official figures showed on Sunday.

Oil and gas exports, which accounted for 93.17 percent of total sales abroad, reached $31.795 billion, up from $26.896 billion in January-October last year, according to customs data.

The overall value of exports reached $34.126 billion, against $28.424 billion in the first 10 months of 2017, while imports fell 0.35 percent to $38.240 billion.

The North African country has imposed import restrictions in an attempt to cut spending after a fall in energy revenues since 2014. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Mark Potter)