ALGIERS, March 27 (Reuters) - Algeria’s oil and gas export volumes fell 2.88 percent in 2017 due to a decline in output and higher domestic consumption, the central bank said on Tuesday.

But a rebound in global crude oil prices pushed up the North African OPEC member’s energy export earnings 18.42 percent to $33.06 billion from $27.92 billion in 2016, it said in a report. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; editing by Ulf Laessing and Jason Neely)