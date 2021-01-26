Algeria's oil producer Sonatrach expects output, sales increase in 2021 -state news agency

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state oil and gas company Sonatrach expects to increase production and sales in 2021, the North African nation’s state news agency cited Chief Executive Officer Toufik Hakkar as saying on Tuesday.

The company will keep annual exports above 90 million tonnes of petroleum equivalent, by bringing onstream new fields in the south-west and the south-east of the country, he said, according to Algerie Presse Service. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Chris Reese)