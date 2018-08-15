FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Algeria's Sidi Rezine refinery to restart production at start of 2019 - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANNABA, Algeria, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Sidi Rezine refinery in the Algerian capital Algiers will come back online at the beginning of 2019 with an estimated output of 3.6 million tonnes of refined products, a senior official at state energy company Sonatrach told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sidi Rezine has been upgraded and was previously producing 2.7 million tonnes out of Algeria’s total annual production of 30 million tonnes in refined products. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

