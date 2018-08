ANNABA, Algeria, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach is in talks with Shell over developing joint projects in Algeria, a senior Sonatrach official said on Wednesday.

The talks are part of a push by Sonatrach to seek new partners to boost production in Algeria, as well as looking to build reserves overseas, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Lamine Chakhi Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by David Evans)