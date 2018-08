ANNABA, Algeria, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Algeria has signed a nine-year deal to supply Spain with nine billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year, the head of Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour said on Wednesday.

Algeria has also signed a deal to supply Italy’s Eni with 3 billion cubic metres of gas per year, Ould Kaddour said, without giving a timeframe for the agreement. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by David Evans)