TINDOUF, Algeria, May 27 (Reuters) - Algeria’s energy minister said on Monday he will seek a “good compromise” when asked whether authorities will block France’s Total to buy Anadarko’s assets in the North African country.

Mohamed Arkab also told reporters Algeria wanted to maintain good ties with oil majors while preserving the interests of its state firm Sonatrach. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi Writing by Ulf Laessing)