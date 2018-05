IN SALAH, Algeria, May 24 (Reuters) - Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach is seeking cooperation with Exxon Mobil Corp on shale gas “and more”, Sonatrach’s CEO said on Thursday.

Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour, who was visiting the southern In Salah gas field, did not elaborate. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Dale Hudson)